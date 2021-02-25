Survey Conducted in New York on Cuomo Yields Shocking Results

The results from a recent survey about Gov. Cuomo may surprise you.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The latest Marist Poll found that less than 40 percent of New Yorkers believe Gov. Andrew Cuomo deserves to be reelected. In April 2018, 39 percent thought Cuomo should be elected. In February of 2021, that number has dropped to 36 percent.

In the most recent election for New York governor, Cuomo edged Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro by nearly 22 points to earn his third term. Cuomo received 3,353,495 votes, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

Cuomo's 3.35 million votes are the most votes anyone has ever received while running for New York's governor.

New York doesn't have term limits for governor. In 2019, Cuomo said he plans "to run for a fourth term."

In other findings from the most recent Marist Poll, 60 percent of New Yorkers, including 61 percent of registered voters, think Cuomo did something wrong, but not illegal, with nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. 41 percent say Cuomo did something unethical, but not illegal with nursing homes.

In July 2020, 72 percent of New Yorkers approved of Cuomo's handling of the pandemic. That number has dropped to 54 percent. 49 percent approve of Cuomo’s job performance, down from 66 percent. 20 percent strongly approve of Cuomo's job performance, down from 33 percent. 42 percent of voters think Cuomo is doing an excellent job, down from 60 percent in July.

“Cuomo’s approval rating, which was sky high in the summer, has returned to its pre-pandemic level,” Director of The Marist Poll Dr. Lee M. Miringoff stated. “Should Cuomo decide to seek a fourth term, these results suggest it will be a challenge. That said, his current numbers are comparable to what they were when he faced the voters last time.”

This survey of 953 adults was conducted last week by The Marist Poll.

Keep Reading:

19 Changes Gov. Cuomo Has Planned For New York This Year