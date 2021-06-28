Summer Movie Express Brings $1 Movies Back to the Hudson Valley

Get the popcorn, candy, and drinks ready, dollar movies are returning this summer to the Hudson Valley.

Taking the kids out for a fun day is continuously getting more expensive, so if you come across something that is fun and cheap, you have to take full advantage. Summer is here and the kids are home, and we need to keep them busy.

Regal Cinemas at the Poughkeepsie Galleria has announced that Regal's Summer Movie Express is returning to the Hudson Valley. From June 29 through September 1, each Tuesday and Wednesday, the summer movie express tickets are only $1. The movies being featured are movies that the whole family can sit back and enjoy.

These movies will be featured this summer as part of the Regal's Summer Movie Express:

June 29-30: Pokemon Detective Pikachu / The Lego Movie: Batman

Pokemon Detective Pikachu / The Lego Movie: Batman July 6-7: Croods: A New Age / The Muppet Movie (1979)

Croods: A New Age / The Muppet Movie (1979) July 13-14: The Lego Ninjago Movie / Trolls World Tour

The Lego Ninjago Movie / Trolls World Tour July 20-21: Sonic the Hedgehog / Sing

Sonic the Hedgehog / Sing July 27-28: Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse / Angry Birds 2

Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse / Angry Birds 2 August 3-4: The Lego Movie 2 / Minions

The Lego Movie 2 / Minions August 10-11: Kung Fu Panda / Despicable Me

Kung Fu Panda / Despicable Me August 17-18: How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World / Madagascar

How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World / Madagascar August 24-25: Goosebumps / Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Goosebumps / Dora and the Lost City of Gold August 31 - September 1: The Secret Life of Pets / Dolittle

This is a great thing to do this summer for some fun in the middle of the week when there's not that much going on. It's also nice to be able to go to the movies again. For the latest events and more information about the Poughkeepsie Galleria, visit the Poughkeepsie Galleria's website.

