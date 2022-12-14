Two Sullivan County Teens, Siblings, Arrested on Carjacking Charges
A report of a carjacking in a small town within Liberty, NY on December 9th resulted In the arrest of two minors, siblings, on robbery charges.
The New York State Police Newsroom shared the report of arrests made late on Friday, December 9th as a result of a carjacking in the town of Parksville, which is a small town within Liberty in Sullivan County.
At approximately 10:30 pm on Friday, December 9th, New York State Troopers were dispatched to 26 Main Street in Parksville after receiving a report of a carjacking in progress. Initial investigation determined that the 'owner of a 2019 Subaru Forester was driving home when he was flagged down by a female who asked for a ride.
It was at that time that a said unknown female got in the passenger side of the Forester and began sticking the operator of the vehicle in the face. Simultaneously, a second unknown person entered the vehicle in the back seat and began striking the operator of the car.
Police reports indicate that the driver was then pushed out of his own vehicle, and the two individuals then fled the area in the Subaru.
Carjacked Subaru Located On State Route 17 in Thompson
Shortly after, Troopers located the carjacked Subaru traveling west in the town of Thompson on State Route 17, and a traffic stop was initiated.
In addition to the two suspects who had entered the vehicle and pushed the driver out, an additional three minors were found to be inside the vehicle as well. All five minors were transported to the State Police Barracks in Liberty.
Police investigation determined that the three other people in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop were not involved with the theft of the vehicle.
The two who were involved in the carjacking of the vehicle, siblings, were both charged with Robbery 2nd degree, and released on a Family Court Appearance Ticket. Due to their age, and status as minors, the names of the parties involved have not been released.