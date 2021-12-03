Styx and REO Speedwagon Announce Summer 2022 Tour

Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy are set to join forces next summer for the Live & UnZoomed tour.

The trek will hit 35 cities beginning on May 31 in Grand Rapids, Mich. and is presently set to wrap on Aug. 21 in Wantagh, N.Y. Tickets go on sale Dec. 10. You can see the complete list of tour dates below.

“Three years ago, none of us knew what Zoom was,” Styx's Lawrence Gowan said with a laugh in an exclusive interview with UCR. “It was just a word I remember using as a kid about a car that’s going fast. I got a call from the office saying, ‘We’re going to do a Zoom call’ and I went, ‘What the hell is that?’”

A humorous video announcing the tour, which you can watch below, finds Styx’s Tommy Shaw and REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin catching up on their activities away from the road. Loverboy’s Mike Reno intermittently joins the conversation, in a fashion that feels very much like “zoombombing.”

Cronin tells UCR the upcoming dates are “very special,” pointing to a 20-year touring relationship shared by REO and Styx. “You throw Loverboy in, and that just brings it over the top.”

Echoing Cronin’s comments, Reno told UCR in a separate conversation that he’s thrilled to mount Loverboy’s first full tour since the pandemic began. “We’re so ready to get back on the road. It’s going to be a blast.”

The three groups come armed with an impressive arsenal of classic-rock favorites, but also have current projects as well. Styx will continue to highlight material from Crash of the Crown, their 2021 studio album. Reno says Loverboy has new music in the works, while Cronin is hoping to have his much-discussed memoir out to coincide with the tour.

Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy, Live & UnZoomed 2022 Tour

May 31 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

June 1 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

June 3 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 4 - Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino, Amphitheatre

June 7 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

June 8 - Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 10 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

June 11 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 13 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amphitheatre

June 14 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre

June 17 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 18 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 19 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 8 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

July 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 12 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

July 13 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre

July 15 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 16 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 19 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 20 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 22 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheatre

July 23 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 24 - Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 5 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 8 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 10 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Aug. 12 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 14 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 17 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 19 @ Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 20 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 21 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater