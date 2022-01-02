Stewart’s Shops Raise $2 Million With Holiday Match Program

The holiday season came and went in the Hudson Valley, but that doesn't mean we have to stop spreading cheer.

If you live in the Hudson Valley (or anywhere in upstate NY) you're familiar with Stewart's Shops. Not only do they have some of the best local coffee (and snacks), they also play an important part in helping our local communities.

The Stewart's Holiday Match Program collects donations from Thanksgiving until Christmas Day for local children's charities. The money goes directly to charities in all the counties where Stewart's Shops are located.

For every donation from Stewart's customers, whether it's $5 or a penny, Stewart's matches the donation. On their website, Stewart's explains:

This is our 35th year of the program. Holiday Match is designed to specifically benefit organizations/programs for kids under the age of 18 in the areas of social services, health, education, recreations, and the arts. To date, with the help of our customers, we have raised over $32 million for local children’s charities. We collect donations in our shops from Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day. We match our customers’ donations dollar for dollar, with no administrative fees. In 2020, together we raised over $ 1.8 million.

Last year, Stewart's Shops announced shortly after the holiday season that the Holiday Match Program raised over $1 million in donations. This year, weeks before Christmas, the Holiday Match Program had already collected well over $1 million.

This year Stewart's customers went above and beyond. On social media, Stewart's shared the amazing news that the Holiday Match Program has collected $1,007,879 this year. This means that Stewart's matched those donations for a total of $2,015,758 for local charity organizations.

In a statement Stewart's Shops wrote:

We did it! THANK YOU from the bottom of our Holiday Match hearts for donating over $1 MILLION to this year's Holiday Match Program! With our match, that's more than $2 MILLION going back to the kids in our communities!

