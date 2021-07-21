‘State-Of-The-Art Supermarket’ Hints of Opening in Hudson Valley
A state-of-the-art supermarket is getting closer to opening its doors to Hudson Valley shoppers bringing with it around 200 jobs.
In May, ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie hinted at an opening and suggested interested people follow the supermarket's official Facebook page as they "prepare to open."
ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie will be a full-service, state-of-the-art supermarket located at Hudson Heritage, at the site of a former state psychiatric facility on Route 9 across from Marist College. Construction is ongoing at the site.
On May 24, ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie announced they "can't wait" to open. While an official opening date was announced, officials said the supermarket will open "very soon."
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Eight weeks have passed and the supermarket still has not opened. The name of the supermarket's official Facebook has changed to "ShopRite of Poughkeepsie-Fairview."
New posts appear on the Facebook page almost daily, but without mentioning an opening date. Supermarket officials still haven't announced an opening date, but hinted the opening is getting closer.
Late last week, ShopRite of Poughkeepsie-Fairview announced they are hiring. The 64,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to add more than 200 jobs, officials say. CLICK HERE for more information.
Officials added they are working on "last-minute" details before opening.
"We're still working on some last-minute details! Unfortunately, we do not have an opening date yet. Please stay tuned for our opening date announcement," "ShopRite of Poughkeepsie-Fairview wrote on Facebook.
New Restaurants Coming to the New York State Thruway
Hudson Heritage Project on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie
Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley
38 'Most Wanted' in New York
LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State
Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home
40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley
Gun Violence Emergency Declared in New York, Lawmakers Respond
World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses
Photos: Many Rescued From Submerged Vehicles in Hudson Valley
KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now
Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York
Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli
Historic Hudson Valley Building Revived as New Business
Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed
Fast Food Change