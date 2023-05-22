State Of Emergency Declared In Nearly 30 New York State Counties

Many more counties across New York State have declared a State of Emergency due to what's called a "desperate" situation.

The counties declared a State of Emergency due to the ongoing migrant crisis.

Migrant Crisis Is "Desperate" Situation In New York State

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Holds Covid-19 Update Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images loading...

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says the immigrant crisis is a "desperate" situation in New York.

Over the weekend, Hochul confirmed state officials are looking into temporarily housing migrants at SUNY and CUNY college campuses this summer.

She added that over 71,000 asylum seekers have already arrived in New York State and "more are arriving."

State Of Emergency Declared In Orange, Rockland Counties

Steve Neuhaus Steve Neuhaus loading...

Last week, Orange and Rockland counties each declared a State of Emergency over New York City's migrant relocation plan.

Migrants were bussed to a hotel in Newburgh, New York days after Orange County declared its State of Emergency. The State of Emergency in Orange County was extended this week.

State Of Emergency Declared In Dutchess, Greene, and Sullivan Counties

On Thursday, Dutchess, Sullivan and Greene counties all declared a State of Emergency as asylum seekers continue to arrive in New York City.

Days later, migrants arrived in Sullivan and Dutchess counties.

Migrants Arrive In Sullivan, Dutchess Counties

State Of Emergency Declared In 27 New York Counties

Canva Canva loading...

According to Spectrum News, a State of Emergency has now been declared in the nearly 30 counties across New York State, including.

Greene County

Dutchess County

Orange County

Sullivan County

Rockland County

Kings County (Brooklyn)

New York County (Manhattan)

Richmond County (Staten Island)

Bronx County

Queens County

Tioga County

Rensselaer County

Saratoga County

Niagara County

Chautauqua County

Cattaraugus County

Allegany County

Wyoming County

Genesee County

Orleans County

Oswego County

Oneida County

Madison County

Onondaga County

Cayuga County

Cortland County

Broome County

