Starbucks Secret Menu Explores Fair Season Favorites

Now that August is finally over, we're moving on the fall in the Hudson Valley. But that doesn't mean we can't squeeze out a little more summer.

The wrap up of summer for the Hudson Valley is signified by the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck. If you're from the area then you know just how important it is for our community. It's the perfect summer send-off.

From the music, animals and vendors. Nothing says fair season quite like the Dutchess County Fair. Of course, you can't forget about the delicious foods and desserts that leave us wanting more as soon as we walk out of the gates.

Unfortunately, we weren't able to enjoy that deliciousness this year thanks to that little thing we call a COVID-19.

There's still some time to get in that last taste of summer thanks to Starbucks.

You know there are always new additions to their secret menu and it's the perfect time for them to secretly introduce their Funnel Cake Frappuccino.

This is going to be one super sweet treat, but pretend you're at the fair...the calories don't count.

According to Totallythebomb.com, you might need to explain to your Barista how to make it. so here's how you need to order to get the Funnel Cake Frappuccino:

Caffé Vanilla Frappuccino

Add one pump of toffee nut syrup

Caramel drizzle on the side of the cup (and then however much caramel drizzle you want on top of your whipped cream)

Add whipped cream with cinnamon dolce powder.

As we said, it's going to be sweet.

But that's what fair season is all about. Will you be getting a Funnel Cake Frappuccino at Starbuck?