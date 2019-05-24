Patrick Stewart Returns to Star Trek In the First ‘Picard’ Teaser

It’s been 25 years (to the day!) since the final episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation aired on television. Afterwards, Patrick Stewart continued his performance as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in several big-screen Star Trek movies, starting with Star Trek: Generations and continuing through 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis. That was Stewart’s last performance as Picard for 17 years — but now he is returning for his very own spinoff series on CBS All Access. The first trailer for the show, dubbed Star Trek: Picard, is above.

Though the clip is brief and vague, it does show that Picard is back on Earth making wine at, after some mission gone wrong forced him to retire 15 years ago, not long after the events of Nemesis. He’s referred to by the voiceover as an Admiral, too, which I’m pretty sure he never was in the shows or films. So all those questions of the hows and whys will presumably be answered over the course of the series.

Here is the show’s official synopsis:

The end is only the beginning. Brace yourself for the new CBS All Access Original Series Star Trek: Picard, coming soon.

CBS All Access already has Star Trek: Discovery, so this adds a second Trek series to its rapidly expanding portfolio. But will people want to see Picard badly enough to sign up for another streaming service? We’ll see. Certainly the appeal of getting Patrick Stewart back in one of the most iconic roles in all of science-fiction is a pretty intriguing concept.