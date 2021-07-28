A longtime actor who appeared in “Do the Right Thing," "The Sopranos," "Sex and the City," and “21 Jump Street” passed away in the Hudson Valley. He's the son of an Oscar nominee.

Rick Aiello passed away Monday of pancreatic cancer at the age of 65 in Warwick, Deadline reports.

Aiello was the son of Oscar nominee Danny Aiello. Danny Aiello was nominated for an Oscar in Spike Lee’s 1989 hit “Do the Right Thing.” Rick appeared with his father in the film, playing Officer Long in the film. He reprised his role years later in Lee's "Jungle Fever."

Rick Aiello also appeared with his father in "Harlem Nights" and “A Brooklyn State of Mind.” He also had roles in "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me," "The Sopranos," "Sex and the City," “Remedy,” “29th Street,” “Dellaventura,” “Law & Order,” “Ugly Betty,” “Renegade,” “Tales From the Crypt,” “Angel Street,” “Dark Justice,” “Marker,” “NYPD Blue,” “Clueless,” “21 Jump Street” and many more.

TMZ reports he passed away surrounded by loved ones at a hospital in Warwick where he spent the last year and a half of his life battling pancreatic cancer.

Longtime New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay is Danny Aiello's nephew.

