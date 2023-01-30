SO: Upstate New York Grandson Stabs Grandfather, Both Arrested

Following an investigation, a Hudson Valley grandfather was also arrested following emergency surgery after he was allegedly stabbed by his grandson.

On Friday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced that a grandfather who was stabbed by his grandson was also arrested.

Grandson Stabs Grandfather In Sullivan County, New York, PD

Google Google loading...

On Dec. 16, 2022, deputies from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office accused 24-year-old Supreme Faison of stabbing his grandfather 69-year-old Robert L. Gibbs at the grandfather’s home on Route 42 in South Fallsburg.

A bulletin was put out for the police to be on the lookout for Faison. Around 4:30 a.m., the next morning, the Fallsburg Police advised deputies that the suspect was spotted at an apartment complex on Laurel Ave. in South Fallsburg. A Sheriff’s patrol responded to the scene and took the suspect into custody.

Faison has been charged with assault, a felony and misdemeanors for criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

SCSO SCSO loading...

He was arranged before Fallsburg Town Judge Jaime Kaminski and committed to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The grandfather drove himself to the Garnet Health Urgent Care facility on Concorde Rd. in Lake Kiamesha, where he was transferred by ambulance to the hospital.

Gibbs was transferred to Garnet Orange Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery for a stab wound to the abdomen.

Canva Canva loading...

He is now in stable condition.

Fallsburg, New York Man Man Who was Stabbed by his Grandson Arrested for Gun Possession.

While investigating the incident, detectives recovered a loaded handgun from Gibbs’ vehicle which was parked in the lot at the Urgent Care, police say.

While examining the stabbing scene, detectives also allegedly recovered two long guns from Gibbs’ residence.

skd284590sdc Stockbyte loading...

"The handgun and one of the long guns was reported stolen to the State Police in the 1980’s. Mr. Gibbs has a previous felony conviction which prohibits him from possessing any guns," the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

This week, Gibbs was arrested and charged with felonies of criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a loaded weapon. He was arraigned in the Town of Fallsburg Court and released on a $5000.00 bond pending a future court date.

Read More: Rocks Seemingly Falling From Sky Damage 16 Cars In New York State

Police did not release a motive for the initial stabbing.

14 Landmarks You Should See Before You Die In New York State There are so many landmarks to stop and spend some time at in New York State. Here are just a few!

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.