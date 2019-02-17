A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Hudson Valley Sunday night into Monday morning, as snow and some freezing rain are expected to move into the area. Anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow is expected. This could cause quite slippery commute Monday morning, if you have to be at work.

Monday will see snow showers changing to freezing rain in the morning, with highs in the upper 30a. Lows will be in the 10s. Tuesday will see the wintery precipitation move out of the area, with highs in the 20s and lows in 10s.