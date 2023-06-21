Be extra careful when you're hiking around the Hudson Valley this summer.

Are there rattlesnakes in the Hudson Valley? It's a question that seems to pop up every year and half of the population and yes while the other says stands firm with no as their answer. I've heard the debate multiple times and I have never been sure what the answer is either. It seems like over the past few years more people have been posting about snake sightings, the snakes are huger and there's been a ton of variety with the types. It looks like we have found the rattlesnake answer for you...

YES, ugh. There are rattlesnakes and one Hudson Valley resident came in contact with one. The snake pictured was trying to cross the road under the train trestle in Cornwall/Salisbury Mills in New York. I spoke to the brave resident who saw the snake and he said that "kindly picked him up and placed him in the direction he was headed before someone ran him over". He is WAY braver then I'd ever be, but it's very commendable to help save an animal.

It brings up another interesting question....what should you do if you get bit by a rattlesnake? Many people love to hike around here so it can happen and it's not that far fetched of an idea There are some important things to remember when it comes to dealing with rattlesnakes.

1) If you hear this sound I strongly suggest going the other way quickly:

2) You can purchase a Ven-EX Vemon Extractor Kit right on Amazon,

it can help extract the venom from a potential bite and also has a first-aide kit

3) Be aware of your surroundings

Look around when you're walking, make sure you don't step on anything that looks suspicious and leave yourself enough time during a walk or hike so you're not rushing around and not paying attention

I always feel the need to say this, PLEASE DO NOT HARM ANY KIND OF SNAKE HERE IN THE HUDSON VALLEY. Nobody is encouraging anyone to harm any animal or anything along that line, just wanted to be clear.

Have you seen more snakes in the Hudson Valley? Have you seen a rattlesnake before? Share the details with us on the station app.

