“So Disappointed”: Newburgh Not Happy with ShopRite Replacement

Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced their closure in 2021. One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and residents aren't happy.

The ShopRite on N. Plank Rd in Newburgh when it was still open in 2018 (Google) The ShopRite on N. Plank Rd in Newburgh when it was still open in 2018 (Google) loading...

ShopRite in Newburgh, NY

When the grocery chain closed its Newburgh location last year, it was a difficult transition for many shoppers. Loyal ShopRite customers now needed to travel to Montgomery or Vails Gate if they wanted to keep their shopping habits. Many were hoping that a different grocery store would replace ShopRite. It should come as no surprise, then, when the reactions were very mixed when the official announcement was shared by Town of Newburgh Councilman Scott Manley.

The former ShopRite store has sat empty since September 2021 (Google) The former ShopRite store has sat empty since September 2021 (Google) loading...

New Business in the Town of Newburgh, NY

" I was asked to wait until The closing was done and the permits were filed", the councilman began, "Ocean State Job Lot is coming to the former Shoprite. They also bought the Plaza." It will be Ocean State Job Lot's 149th store, and a statement from the retailer says they "will offer customers a big, bright shopping experience, restoring vibrancy to this previously vacant retail location and creating new jobs in the community." Not everybody is pleased.

OSJL's Poughkeepsie, NY location (Google) OSJL's Poughkeepsie, NY location (Google) loading...

Reaction to Ocean State Job Lot in Newburgh, NY

"So disappointed", shared one Newburgh resident. "Like we need another discount store? Ugh! Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods would have been so much better!", said another. "Seriously? Was hoping for something a little nicer... At least people will have jobs", observed a struggling optimist.

Ocean State Job Lot, described by one commenter as "an Odd Lot but a step up", carries items ranging from backyard pools and bed frames to bird food and puppy pads. The Newburgh store will be an addition to their three other Hudson Valley locations. There are currently Ocean State Job Lots in Fishkill, Poughkeepsie, and Mahopac NY. Councilman Manley also shared that the hiring process for new employees should begin later this summer. Interested applicants can get the process started here.

A lot has changed over the years... check out what some of the most famous clubs in the Hudson Valley look like now (remember the Brass rail??) below.

What 11 Hudson Valley Clubs & Bars Look Like Now What 11 clubs and bars look like today.