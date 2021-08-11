‘Scary, Toxic’ Plant That Can Be Deadly Spreading in New York

Officials are sounding the alarm about a poisonous plant that can be deadly that's found in New York. Here's how you can help identify the plant to avoid.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The poison hemlock grows in backyards, flower beds and parks. The National Park Service labels it as "highly toxic" and reports it's found in almost every state in the nation, including in New York.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

“That movement is a bit scary to me because this plant is very toxic and it’s more of an opportunity for kids to play with it and pets to eat it,” Indiana's Natural Resources Conservation Service spokesperson Dan Shaver told Yahoo News. “It is not a plant you want around your home or in your local park.”

All parts of the plant are poisonous. The sap from the plant can react with the sun and cause blisters or welts if the sap ends up on skin. Any part of the plant can be deadly if eaten, officials say.

Below are photos to help you spot a poison hemlock plant:

The plant was native to Europe and Asia. It was brought to the United States in the 1800s as a garden plant, marketed as “winter fern," according to the National Park Service.

"Poison hemlock is highly poisonous to humans and animals. It can acts as a pioneer species and quickly colonized disturbed sites. Infestations occur along roadsides, field margins, ditches, marshes, meadows, and low-lying areas, but poison hemlock prefers shaded areas with moist soil," the National Park Service states.

The plant grows two to ten feet tall. The stems are ribbed and hollow with purplish streaks or splotches. Poison hemlock reproduces by seeds that fall near the plant. Seeds can travel from mowing, fur, birds, water and on occasion wind, officials say.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece' An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

Richest town in each state

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.

Many New York Businesses Will Require Customers to be Vaccinated

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

Jaw-Dropping $9.5 Million Transformation Complete At Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Do You Recognize Anyone? Nearly 40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.