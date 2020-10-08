Sam Adams Octoberfest: Win A Mini Vacation

WPDH has teamed up with Sam Adams to give you an exclusive opportunity to win a 3 day, 3 night mini vacation to Smugglers Notch Vermont. We are giving you 8 chances win! To be eligible to enter, simply stop by any of the Octoberfest Party locations (outlined below), and while there look for the Octoberfest poster along with the exclusive QR code. Scan the QR code, fill out the form, and you are entered to win! You may enter 1 time at each participating location.

At each participating location, 1 winner will win a mini vacation for 2 to Smugglers Notch Vermont for a 3 night 3 Day stay. Each vacation includes 3 nights lodging in a studio, 3 days of 3-mountain lift tickets and cross-country trail passes (if used during winter months), indoor pool & hot tubs, entertainment and more. This trip is valued at $1,500!

Here's when and where you can enter:

Week of 10/5 :

Beer World, Kingston

Shamrock Beer & Tobacco, Highland

Week of 10/12:

Thrifty Beverage, Poughkeepsie

Pawling Beer & Soda, Pawling

Week of 10/18:

Mariners Harbor, Kingston

Hurley Mountain Inn, Hurley

Week of 10/25:

Ole Savannah, Kingston

Week of 10/25:

River Station, Poughkeepsie