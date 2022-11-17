Ronnie James Dio Gets Immortalized in New Funko Figure

Late metal legend Ronnie James Dio is the latest classic rocker to receive a Funko Pop! figurine.

The collectible portrays Dio in his distinctive attire, including a front-lacing shirt and moon-and-stars-adorned jeans. He's depicted holding a microphone in one hand and doing the rock "devil horns" in the other. (Dio famously popularized the hand gesture.) Images of the figure also show that its box will feature artwork from Holy Diver, the 1983 debut album from Dio’s namesake group.

The official announcement of the Dio collectible was made during Wednesday's Popapalooza, a music-themed virtual event in which Funko reveals its new items inspired by popular singers and bands.

The new Ronnie James Dio Funko Pop! figurine will retail for $12 and is available for preorder now. (Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has also been unveiled as part of Funko's new lineup.)

The New Hampshire-born Dio first made a name for himself in Elf, a blues-rock group that released three studio albums between 1972 and 1975. From there, he fronted Rainbow, the heavy metal band founded by former Deep Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore.

In 1979, Dio made the biggest leap of his career, replacing Ozzy Osbourne as the singer in Black Sabbath. Even though the task appeared daunting, Dio was up to the challenge, as the albums Heaven and Hell (1980) and Mob Rules (1981) ushered in a new era of commercial success for the group.

In 1982, Dio formed his eponymous band. With its epic title track, Holy Diver became a massive success, cementing Dio’s place among the greatest voices in metal. He died in 2007 following a battle with stomach cancer. Since then books, documentaries, charity events and more have honored his influence on music.

The new Funko is the latest tribute to Dio’s enduring legacy. With it, the singer joins John Lennon, Iron Maiden, Eddie Van Halen, Queen, Def Leppard, Kiss and many more acclaimed artists who have been immortalized in the collectibles.