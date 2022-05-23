Rondout Valley Teacher Killed In ‘Horrific’ Head-On Crash

Two elderly Hudson Valley residents were involved in a head-on rush-hour crash. One woman, a teacher in the area, was killed in the crash.

On Friday, May 20, detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported a fatal motor vehicle accident in the Town of Marbletown.

On Thursday, May 19, around 9 a.m. deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call reporting a serious physical injury two-car accident in the area of 4174 State Route 209 between Old Kings Highway and Kapetanakis Lane.

Ulster County Sheriff's Office Investigated Fatal Accident in Town of Marbletown, New York

The initial investigation revealed a 2001 Porsche Boxster was traveling north on Route 209 when it crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and struck a 2017 Toyota Prius head-on, police say.

The driver of the Toyota Prius was identified by police as a 74-year-old man from Rosendale. The unnamed 74-year-old man from Rosendal was transported by Marbletown Rescue Squad to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for undisclosed non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Accord, New York Woman Killed In Head-On Crash in Town of Marbletown

The operator of the Porsche was identified as 73-year-old Carol Sturm of Accord. She was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained from the crash, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

"I rode past that whole scene on my way to school it was horrific 💔rip to her," a Facebook user commented on the Ulster County Sheriff's Office Facebook post about the accident.

Sturm was a teacher at Rondout Valley High School in Accord.

"So sad. Prayers for her family. She was my teacher many years ago and was such a sweet woman," Nicole Wooten-Avery wrote on Facebook.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

"The investigation remains open at this time as additional details and facts are being gathered," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office stated. "Detectives were assisted at the scene by members of the New York State Police, Ulster County District Attorney's Office, Marbletown Rescue Squad, Mobile Life Support Services, Stone Ridge Fire Company, and the Kripplebush-Lyonsville Fire Company."

