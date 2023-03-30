Hudson Valley, New York Man Nearly Kills Woman With Sledgehammers
A woman was attacked by a man with sledgehammers and nearly killed just outside a popular mall in the Hudson Valley. The suspect led police on a chase through three local counties.
Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced on Wednesday a man confessed to attempted murder in the second degree after a violent attack at a hotel in West Nyack, New York.
Rockland County Man Nearly Kills Woman At West Nyack, New York Hotel
On October 17, 2022, at approximately 5 a.m., officers from the Clarkstown Police Department responded to the Tappan Zee Hotel, just outside the Palisades Center, for reports of a woman screaming.
Arriving officers found a woman with what's described as "substantial lacerations" to her head.
The victim told the police Todd Humphrey hit her in the head with sledgehammers several times while she was showering.
Woman Seriously Injured With Sledgehammers Near Palisades Center
The woman said she was showering when Humphrey hit her in the head with a mini-sledgehammer and proceeded to use a regular-sized sledgehammer to continue striking her, officials say.
She was able to flee the room and call the police. Humphrey fled the scene before the police arrived.
Police Chase In Putnam County And Orange County
New York State Police found him in Putnam County. Humphrey then led to a police chase through Putnam County that ended in Orange County when he crashed his vehicle, officials say.
“The defendant, in this case, engaged in a brutal act of extreme violence that showed no regard for the life of the victim. He will now be held accountable for his criminal actions with a lengthy prison sentence," Walsh stated.
Humphrey is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in state prison with 5 years post-release supervision.