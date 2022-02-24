7 Rock Stars Who Were Victims of Sex Tape Scandals

Sex and rock ‘n’ roll are inseparable bedfellows. On one hand, you have myriad artists – from pioneers such as Jerry Lee Lewis and ‘80s staples like Def Leppard to newer mainstays such as Halestorm and Rammstein – implementing intercourse into their songs, music videos and overarching artistic ethos. On the other hand, you have just as many performers engaging in risqué indulgences during their behind-the-scenes escapades and inspiring provocative fantasies for their fans.

Of course, that’s perfectly fine when it’s done legally, consensually and empathetically, with all participating having a fair say in what’s done and who gets to know about it. Unfortunately, that’s not always what happens. As Hulu’s recent miniseries Pam & Tommy reminds us, sex tape scandals can be irrevocably damaging to the professional and personal lives of not only the rock stars themselves, but the people they care about most, too.

Beyond the victimization of those involved, such situations also bring issues of compliance, agency, privacy and trauma to the forefront of public discourse and consciousness.

Sure, the Pam and Tommy incident is likely the biggest example of this, but as the list below shows, theirs is one of several immoral – and possibly illegal – copulatory misconduct cases worth investigating.

Rock Stars Who Were Victims of Sex Tape Scandals