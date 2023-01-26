Foo Fighters Replace Pantera at Two German Festivals Following Controversy
UPDATE (Jan. 25, 2023): Foo Fighters have now replaced Pantera at Rock Am Ring 2023 and Rock Im Park 2023 after Pantera were removed from both bills by the festivals' organizers. See Foo Fighters' Facebook post about their addition here.
UPDATE (Dec. 22, 2022): Additional acts have been announced for 2023's installments of the Rock im Park and Rock am Ring festivals in Germany, including Limp Bizkit, Bring Me the Horizon, Gojira, Spiritbox, Halestorm + more. See the daily lineups further down the page (via The PRP).
Earlier today (Nov. 3), it was revealed that Pantera would be performing at the 2023 edition of the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals in Germany next year, but they're not the only act revealing their participation. In fact, both festivals have announced a wealth of performers for their 2023 editions.
Sitting atop the billing alongside Pantera are acts such as Machine Gun Kelly, Die Toten Hosen, Tenacious D, Apache 207, K.I.Z., Evanescence, Yungblud, Papa Roach, Turnstile, Architects and NOFX.
The Pantera addition is big news as they are the first announced shows the celebration lineup is playing in Europe. So far, the band had booked primarily festival appearances in Mexico and South America this December.
Joining the top billed acts for the 2023 editions of the two festivals will be Arch Enemy, Aviva, Badmomzjay, Boy Bleach, Boysetsfire, Bury Tomorrow, Carpenter Brut, Charlotte Sands, Dead Sear, Employed to Serve, Fever 333, Finch, Giant Rooks, Hollywood Undead, Hot Water Music, Jinjer, Juju, Lauren Sanderson, Maggie Lindemann, Mantar, Mehnersmoos, Meshuggah, Motionless in White, Nothing But Thieves, nothing.nowhere, Nova Twins, Provinz, Silverstein, The Chats, The Distillers, The Menzingers, The Raven Age, Three Days Grace, Touche Amore and VV, with many more expected to be revealed.
The Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals annually share the same bills, with the acts traveling between the two locations over the three day weekend. Rock Am Ring will be held in Nurburgring, Germany, while Rock Im Park is set for Nurnberg, Germany over the weekend of June 2-4.
You can visit the Rock Am Ring festival website for more details on the 2023 edition here, while the Rock Im Park festival details can be found here.
Rock am Ring 2023 Daily Lineups
Friday, June 2
Rise Against
Limp Bizkit
Apache 207
Fever 333
Kontra K
Yungblud
Aviva
Badmómzjay
Bounty & Cocoa
Brutus
Employed To Serve
Finch
Flogging Molly
Giant Rooks
Jinjer
Juju
Mehnersmoos
Meshuggah
Motionless In White
Set It Off
Silverstein
Touché Amoré
Saturday, June 3
Kings Of Leon
K.I.Z.
Tenacious D
Evanescence
Incubus
Pantera
Papa Roach
Bury Tomorrow
Cleopatrick
Dead Sara
Gojira
Halestorm
Hollywood Undead
Hot Water Music
Mantar
Nothing But Thieves
Nova Twins
Provinz
The Chats
The Distillers
The Menzingers
The Raven Age
VV
Sunday, June 4
Die Toten Hosen
Bring Me The Horizon
Machine Gun Kelly
Architects
NOFX
Turnstile
Arch Enemy
Boy Bleach
Boysetsfire
Carpenter Brut
Charlotte Sands
Laruen Sanderson
Maggie Lindemann
Nothing,Nowhere.
Spiritbox
Sum 41
The Warning
Three Days Grace
Rock im Park 2023 Daily Lineups
Friday, June 2
Kings Of Leon
K.I.Z.
Tenacious D
Evanescence
Incubus
Pantera
Papa Roach
Bury Tomorrow
Cleopatrick
Dead Sara
Gojira
Halestorm
Hollywood Undead
Hot Water Music
Mantar
Nothing But Thieves
Nova Twins
Provinz
The Chats
The Distillers
The Menzingers
The Raven Age
VV
Saturday, June 3
Die Toten Hosen
Bring Me The Horizon
Machine Gun Kelly
Architects
NOFX
Turnstile
Arch Enemy
Boy Bleach
Boysetsfire
Carpenter Brut
Charlotte Sands
Laruen Sanderson
Maggie Lindemann
Nothing,Nowhere.
Spiritbox
Sum 41
The Warning
Three Days Grace
Sunday, June 4
Rise Against
Limp Bizkit
Apache 207
Fever 333
Kontra K
Yungblud
Aviva
Badmómzjay
Bounty & Cocoa
Brutus
Employed To Serve
Finch
Flogging Molly
Giant Rooks
Jinjer
Juju
Mehnersmoos
Meshuggah
Motionless In White
Set It Off
Silverstein