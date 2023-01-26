Foo Fighters Replace Pantera at Two German Festivals Following Controversy

UPDATE (Jan. 25, 2023): Foo Fighters have now replaced Pantera at Rock Am Ring 2023 and Rock Im Park 2023 after Pantera were removed from both bills by the festivals' organizers. See Foo Fighters' Facebook post about their addition here.

UPDATE (Dec. 22, 2022): Additional acts have been announced for 2023's installments of the Rock im Park and Rock am Ring festivals in Germany, including Limp Bizkit, Bring Me the Horizon, Gojira, Spiritbox, Halestorm + more. See the daily lineups further down the page (via The PRP).

Earlier today (Nov. 3), it was revealed that Pantera would be performing at the 2023 edition of the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals in Germany next year, but they're not the only act revealing their participation. In fact, both festivals have announced a wealth of performers for their 2023 editions.

Sitting atop the billing alongside Pantera are acts such as Machine Gun Kelly, Die Toten Hosen, Tenacious D, Apache 207, K.I.Z., Evanescence, Yungblud, Papa Roach, Turnstile, Architects and NOFX.

The Pantera addition is big news as they are the first announced shows the celebration lineup is playing in Europe. So far, the band had booked primarily festival appearances in Mexico and South America this December.

Joining the top billed acts for the 2023 editions of the two festivals will be Arch Enemy, Aviva, Badmomzjay, Boy Bleach, Boysetsfire, Bury Tomorrow, Carpenter Brut, Charlotte Sands, Dead Sear, Employed to Serve, Fever 333, Finch, Giant Rooks, Hollywood Undead, Hot Water Music, Jinjer, Juju, Lauren Sanderson, Maggie Lindemann, Mantar, Mehnersmoos, Meshuggah, Motionless in White, Nothing But Thieves, nothing.nowhere, Nova Twins, Provinz, Silverstein, The Chats, The Distillers, The Menzingers, The Raven Age, Three Days Grace, Touche Amore and VV, with many more expected to be revealed.

The Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals annually share the same bills, with the acts traveling between the two locations over the three day weekend. Rock Am Ring will be held in Nurburgring, Germany, while Rock Im Park is set for Nurnberg, Germany over the weekend of June 2-4.

You can visit the Rock Am Ring festival website for more details on the 2023 edition here, while the Rock Im Park festival details can be found here.

Rock am Ring 2023 Daily Lineups

Friday, June 2

Rise Against

Limp Bizkit

Apache 207

Fever 333

Kontra K

Yungblud

Aviva

Badmómzjay

Bounty & Cocoa

Brutus

Employed To Serve

Finch

Flogging Molly

Giant Rooks

Jinjer

Juju

Mehnersmoos

Meshuggah

Motionless In White

Set It Off

Silverstein

Touché Amoré

Saturday, June 3

Kings Of Leon

K.I.Z.

Tenacious D

Evanescence

Incubus

Pantera

Papa Roach

Bury Tomorrow

Cleopatrick

Dead Sara

Gojira

Halestorm

Hollywood Undead

Hot Water Music

Mantar

Nothing But Thieves

Nova Twins

Provinz

The Chats

The Distillers

The Menzingers

The Raven Age

VV

Sunday, June 4

Die Toten Hosen

Bring Me The Horizon

Machine Gun Kelly

Architects

NOFX

Turnstile

Arch Enemy

Boy Bleach

Boysetsfire

Carpenter Brut

Charlotte Sands

Laruen Sanderson

Maggie Lindemann

Nothing,Nowhere.

Spiritbox

Sum 41

The Warning

Three Days Grace

