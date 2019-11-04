Why Robert Plant ‘Can’t Relate’ to ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Anymore

Robert Plant has reflected on the classic Led Zeppelin song “Stairway to Heaven,” saying that even though he admired the musical construction, he “couldn’t relate” to his own contribution.

The 1971 epic is regarded by some as the most defining rock song of all time and was a mainstay of rock radio in the ‘70s, though it was never released as a single at the time. For Plant, however, it’s become the subject of bemusement over the years, as he told Uncle Joe Benson on the Ultimate Classic Rock Nights radio show.

“Of course, it was a good song,” he said. “The construction of the song, the actual musical construction is very, very good. It’s one of those moments that really can stand without a vocal – and, in fact, it will stand again without a vocal, I’m sure, because it’s a fine, fine piece of music.”

He noted that "lyrically, now, I can’t relate to it, because it was so long ago. … I would have no intention ever to write along those abstract lines anymore. I look at it and I tip my hat to it, and I think there are parts of it that are incredible. The way that Jimmy [Page] took the music through, and the way that the drums reached almost climaxed and then continued. … It’s a very beautiful piece. But lyrically, now, and even vocally, I go, ‘I’m not sure about that.’”

