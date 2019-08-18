Queen and Adam Lambert Deliver New ‘Rhapsody’ in Concert: Photos

Still riding high on the momentum of their record-breaking biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen + Adam Lambert brought their brand new Rhapsody stage show to the packed Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday.

You can see photos from the concert below.

The band made several changes and additions to the already impressively designed stage set of its 2017 North American tour, including a spinning motorcycle for Lambert and an effect that at one point made guitarist Brian May appear to be soloing while flying through space on top of a flaming asteroid.

Still, the focus remained on the music, with the band adding six early-career songs to the set, including Queen's "Doing All Right" and "Keep Yourself Alive," "Seven Seas of Rhye" from Queen II and "Now I'm Here" and "In the Lap of the Gods ... Revisited" from Sheer Heart Attack.

It's hard to fathom how anyone can still object to Lambert's role in the recent Queen revival. His love and respect for their late original singer Freddie Mercury is obvious, even without the lengthy spoken testimony Lambert offers the audience during every show. His sense of showmanship nods to his predecessor without ever cloning it; his vocal power, range and taste are consistently great.

May and drummer Roger Taylor also deliver more than what's expected in their roles, each taking turns at the microphone. May performed solo on "'39" and accompanied via videotape by Mercury on "Love of My Life," while Taylor shared two duets with Lambert, first on "Doing All Right" and then tackling David Bowie's parts on a particularly rousing "Under Pressure."

The North American leg of Queen + Adam Lambert's Rhapsody tour wraps up on Aug. 23 in Charlotte, N.C. You can find show and ticket information here. The band will headline the Global Citizen Festival in New York City's Central Park on Sept. 28.