Quadruple Shooting Near New York School Leads to HV Teen’s Arrest

A Newburgh teen was arrested for his alleged role in a quadruple shooting near a school.

Get our free mobile app

On November 17, around 3:30 p.m. four teens were shot in the City of Newburgh. City of Newburgh Police received a ShotSpotter notification for the area of William Street and Carson Avenue.

All victims are City of Newburgh residents, who attend the Newburgh School District. All victims are 16-18 years of age.

Google

As officers were responding they were directed to the area of 98 William Street where three gunshot victims were located. Two victims had sustained gunshot wounds to their legs and one male had sustained two gunshot wounds to his stomach, police say.

Google

Police were notified of a fourth gunshot victim at the hospital. This victim also a male sustained gunshot wounds to his legs.

Thinkstock Images

At least four different handguns were discharged, police say. 17 shell casings recovered from multiple scenes and include calibers of 9MM, .45, and .22.

As officers were responding to the initial calls for shots fired, one man armed with a firearm appears to wait for the first officer on-scene to get closer to his position and fires three rounds in the air towards the officer's direction.

Thinkstock

One man fired three rounds in the air towards the officer's direction.

This occurred steps away from a school bus dropping off elementary students, police say.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

This occurred steps away from a school bus dropping off elementary students, police say.

On Monday, police arrested a 17-year-old boy from Newburgh. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd Degree a class C-Felony and Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree a class D-Felony.

Due to his age, the male is being charged as an Adolescent Offender and after appearing in the Youth Part of Orange County Criminal Court was remanded to a secure facility in Syracuse.

This incident is still being investigated by City of Newburgh Detectives, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI-led Hudson Valley Safe Streets Taskforce and the New York State Police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call City of Newburgh Detectives at 845-569-7509.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

Nearly a Dozen New York Supermarkets Forced to Close Eleven supermarkets across New York State were sold off.

Photos: Fire in Hudson Valley Destroys Historic New York Resort

Over 1 Foot of Surprise Snow Shocks Parts of Hudson Valley, New York State Despite not much snow in the forecast, a number of local residents actually dealt with over one foot of "surprise" snow.

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.

Bill Murray Stuns New York Fans By Showing Up At West Point

Unacceptable New York Roads Costing Drivers Insane Amount of Money A study found a shocking amount of "unacceptable" roads in New York are costing residents a ton of money each year. The good news, that may change. Here's why.

40 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York