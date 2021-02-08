Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Chains Merging

A few of the Hudson Valley's most Popular grocery stores are about to grow even bigger as the big chains get ready link up.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought a lot of financial hardship to many businesses across the the region but one industry that has remained strong since last March was the local grocery store markets. From things like water, meats, canned food and even toilet paper and other essential supplies, local grocery stores and their employees have been there for the community every step of the way.

Big things are happening to some big stores locally and we may see some changes soon.

This morning it was announced that Price Chopper, Market 32 and Tops Friendly Markets will be merging. The stores have been deeply rooted in both the Hudson Valley and Capital Region for years.

The new parent company will operate out of Schenectady. According to the release, Scott Grimmett will operate as the new companies CEO.

The stores plan on continuing to strive towards a more innovative shopping experience.

“We have long believed that this merger makes sense both strategically and based on the similar ways in which we each put customers first, go to market and treat our people,” said Curci. “We look forward to working closely with the Price Chopper/Market 32 team and together becoming an even stronger competitor with more scale, as we continue serving our customers and communities.” - Scott Grimmett, Price Chopper/Market 32’s President and CEO

The deal is expected to be finalized in the next few months.