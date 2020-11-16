Popular Hudson Valley Diner, Bar Deal With COVID-19 Exposures

An employee at a Hudson Valley diner and another worker from a local bar both tested positive for COVID-19.

An employee at Casis Family Diner located on Sullivan Avenue in Liberty tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. According to Sullivan County officials, the worker may have unknowingly exposed customers on the following days and times:

· Friday, November 6, between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.

· Saturday, November 7, between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.

· Sunday, November 8, between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.

· Thursday, November 12, between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

· Friday, November 13, between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“Although we believe that the employees wore masks routinely, many customers may not have been doing the same while seated at tables, and may have been exposed,” Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw said. “If someone thinks they have been exposed and develops symptoms, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and call their healthcare provider if symptoms develop, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at 845-292-5910.”

The diner was closed all weekend for deep cleaning with plans to reopen on Monday. In a Facebook post, the diner apologized adding the female employee was sent home as soon as the diner learned of the positive test and the diner was closed for cleaning.

On Sunday, the Dutch Ale House in Saugerties announced an employee also tested positive for COVID-19. The gastropub will be closed for an unannounced about of time for cleaning and testing. More information wasn't released.

"We have an employee who has tested positive to COVID and we will be closed while our remaining staff is tested and we properly clean. Please contact info@dutchalehouse.com with any questions," the Dutch Ale House wrote on Facebook.