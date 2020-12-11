A new poll conducted in the Hudson Valley says most Americans don't want President Trump to run again in 2024.

The latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll found 60-percent of Americans are opposed to President Donald Trump running for President in 2024. 32 percent of Americans want to see Trump run again. Of those 32 percent, 67 percent are Republicans and 68 percent voted for Trump in 2020.

The poll also found that 61 percent of Americans believe the 2020 presidential election was accurate, while 34 percent say it wasn't accurate and 5 percent are unsure. 65 percent want Trump to formally concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden.

Fifty-six of registered voters approve of how Biden is doing in his transition to President. 29 percent disapprove and 16 percent are unsure. In 2016, 48 percent approved of Trump's transition while 42 percent disapproved and 9 percent were unsure.

“Despite a brutal election season, President-elect Biden is getting a positive reaction as he moves forward through the transition to taking office,” Director of The Marist Poll Dr. Lee M. Miringoff stated. “Trump was a much more polarizing figure during the transition four years ago.”

Nearly 60 percent believe Biden will do more to unite the country than to divide it. In 2016, 53 percent thought Trump would divide America.

A survey of 1,065 adults was conducted from Dec. 1 through Dec. 6, by The Marist Poll sponsored in partnership with NPR and PBS NewsHour.