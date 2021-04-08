Police: Hudson Valley Man Rapes Child After Getting Child Drunk

A Hudson Valley man is accused of raping a child several times after giving the child alcohol.

On Wednesday, New York State Police from Middletown arrested 37-year-old old James Jones Jr. of Lake Katrine on charges of third-degree rape, a felony, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful dealing with a child, both misdemeanors.

The investigation revealed that on April 2, Jones took a minor to a local hotel, gave the girl alcohol and then raped the victim several times, police say.

The following morning, Jones transported the minor to Paramus, NJ where he left the girl, according to New York State Police. Police have not released the age of the child.

The victim was able to contact a relative who went to pick them up. The victim told a friend what happened, and the friend convinced her to contact the state police, police say.

On Wednesday, The New York State Police Middletown Bureau of Criminal Investigation located Jones Jr. in Port Ewen where he was subsequently arrested on the above-listed charges.

He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Wallkill Court on April 28, 2021.

