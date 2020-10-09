A Hudson Valley man is free without bail after police allegedly found large quantities of drugs, cash and stolen property in his home.

On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler and Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden announced the arrest of a suspect and the recovery of large quantities of narcotics, cash and stolen property.

Vinny Hannon, 24, of Port Jervis, was arrested after police executed a search warrant in his apartment. Hannon was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of marijuana and criminal possession of stolen property.

On Thursday around 5 a.m., officers from the Port Jervis Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group executed a search warrant at Hannon’s apartment on Cole Street in Port Jervis.

The search of the apartment revealed a number of drugs and related items, police say, including:

​91 glassine envelopes of heroin or fentanyl;

​1 gram of crack cocaine;

​1 gram of powder cocaine;

​2 pounds of marijuana;

111 Oxycodone pills;

51 Oxycontin pills;

3 Xanax pills;

5 Suboxone pills;

86 grams of liquid Methadone;

A pill press, drug-packaging materials, and scales.

Police also allegedly recovered from the apartment over $38,000 in cash and approximately $20,000 worth of stolen retail merchandise, still in its packages, which Hannon is alleged to have exchanged during narcotics purchases.

According to police, the stolen property included:

Assorted electronics;

​Power tools;

​Medical equipment, including heart and blood pressure monitors;

​Cosmetics and personal-care products;

​Designer clothing;

​Sneakers;

​Cell phones and accessories;

​Household appliances.

Authorities have begun a money-laundering investigation, to track the sources and methods of disposal of cash proceeds obtained from the drug and stolen property transactions, police say.

Hannon was released from custody on an appearance ticket due to State bail law amendments that went into effect in January, officials say.