Police: Hudson Valley Man Arrested For Domestic Dispute

He also violated a previous court order, according to officials.

On December 14, the Saugerties Police responded to a physical domestic dispute at 164 Partition Street in the Village of Saugerties, according to officials.

Daniel McGovern reportedly struck the victim and violated a no harass order of protection that had been issued for a previous domestic arrest. McGovern was arrested and and charged with harassment in the second degree, and criminal contempt of a court order in the first degree.

The 50-year-old McGovern did have to be transported to Kingston Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

McGovern was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Court.