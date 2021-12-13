Police Chase in Greene County Lands Suspect 75 Tickets

A police chase in the town of Catskill during the early hours of Sunday December 12th ended with State Troopers from Coxsackie issuing 75 tickets to a suspect.

Around 1:45am on Sunday December 12, 2021, State Troopers from the Coxsackie barracks reported observing a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander traveling west on West Main Street in the town of Catskill, violating the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

The Press Release from the New York State Police Newsroom indicated that troopers stopped the vehicle on West Main Street near the intersection of State Route 9W. As troopers approached the vehicle, the operator allegedly put the vehicle in reverse and attempted to strike a police vehicle while fleeing the scene. It was then reported that troopers pursued the Mitsubishi for approximately 20 miles, with the driver reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour. The driver eventually pulled the vehicle into a driveway on County Route 67 and then fled the scent on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit from officers, the operator, later identified as Timothy B. Hall Jr, a 41 year old from Slingerlands, a hamlet in the town of Bethlehem in Albany County, was taken into custody.

Hall was charged with the following misdemeanors: Assault 2nd degree, which is a felony, Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree, Obstruction of Governmental Administration, Reckless Driving and Driving While Intoxicated. He was also issued 75 tickets for traffic violations in the towns of Catskill and Cairo in Greene County.

Hall was later arraigned in the Town of Athens Court and remanded to Greene County Jail.

