‘Police Activity’ Closes Mid-Hudson Bridge During Rush Hour

Police activity on the Mid-Hudson Bridge forced officials to close the bridge in both directions leading to a traffic nightmare for many Hudson Valley drivers.

The Mid-Hudson Bridge was closed down in both directions on Monday just after 5 p.m.

Police Shut Down Mid-Hudson Bridge

"Mid-Hudson Bridge: Police activity on span Westbound on the East end. Traffic stopped in both directions. Seek Alternate route. Use caution," the New York State Bridge Authority wrote on Facebook.

On Monday at 5:06 p.m., the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department warned Hudson Valley drivers that the Mid-Hudson Bridge was closed "until further notice." Police confirmed no vehicles or pedestrians were allowed on the bridge the connects Ulster and Dutchess counties.

"Due to police activity please avoid the Mid-Hudson Bridge at this time. The bridge will be CLOSED until further notice. No vehicle or pedestrian traffic is allowed," City of Poughkeepsie Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Unconfirmed Reason For Closing of Bridge That Connects Ulster And Dutchess Counties

Police have yet to confirm the reason for the bridge's closing. However, comments from the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department's Facebook post indicate there was a suicidal person on the bridge.

The reported "active jumper" situation was resolved just before 6 p.m.

"Grateful it was resolved. It takes an incredible amount of patience and a special kind of grace to de-escalate a situation like that," one person wrote on Facebook.

Mid-Hudson Bridge Reopens

Just before 6 p.m., police announced the bridge was reopening to all traffic.

"UPDATE (5:56PM): The Mid-Hudson Bridge will be RE-OPENING at this time. The matter has been resolved peacefully," police wrote on Facebook.

