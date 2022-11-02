‘Pioneers’ of Upstate New York Food Scene Selling Beloved Business
Owners of an award-winning Hudson Valley business known for its "feel-good food" are looking for someone to take over.
On Monday, a spokesperson from Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know that "Pioneers of the Catskills' Food Scene Are Handing Down Their Business."
Pioneers of the Catskills Food Scene Are Handing Down Their Business
Blue Mountain Bistro-To-Go, located in Ulster County between Woodstock and Kingston, is for sale.
"The story of their business speaks to so many of the reasons people choose to live and start businesses in the Hudson Valley and Catskills: community, opportunity, an appreciation for purpose, and an abundance of local resources," Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty told Hudson Valley Post.
Blue Mountain Bistro-To-Go In Kingston, New York Is For Sale
Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty sent Hudson Valley Post a short, six-minute, documentary about the "much-loved takeout and catering shop on Route 28."
For more information about Blue Mountain Bistro-To-Go check out the documentary, below, and CLICK HERE for the listing.