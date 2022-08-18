David Gilmour's oceanfront $18 million home in East Essex is now for sale. Take a look inside the Pink Floyd legend's six-bedroom, three-bathroom home.

Gilmour bought the 19th-century Victorian ladies' bathhouse in 2015, demolished it three years later and built a home with its very own private studio. The $18 million house's studio was previously the painting studio of artist Ida Verner and was rebuilt as a recording studio in 2011 according to its listing.

The house, known as the Medina House, has a courtyard, a three-bedroom cottage and parking for seven cars. It's definitely secure as The Mirror reports that the CCTV system has biometric fingerprint access. The home also features heated floors, a sunken garden, orangery, gym, sauna and even a wine store.

The waterfront mansion finished construction in 2020, and just two years after it was done being built the Pink Floyd guitarist and his wife have decided to sell it according to Jam Press. Here's a tour of the massive and unique UK compound for sale.