These 18 Photos Capture The Beauty That Was Rome Canal Fest 2021

This year Canal Fest in the City of Rome almost didn't happen. Luckily, it did. One local photographer captured some of the magic moments.

The Rome Rotary hosts, and organizes, Canal Fest for the City of Rome each and every summer. This year colorful rides filled the midway. Fair goers were able to enjoy fried dough, snow cones, popcorn and lemonade lured hungry visitors. According to WKTV, there were also demonstrations and exhibits shown by multiple organizations throughout the entire event.

"Canal fest is pretty much our biggest fundraiser of the year and it goes towards a lot of projects we have later in the year, one big one is like the christmas party and just really any money that we want to donate to certain organizations like I was saying earlier like the humane society.", President Elect Kyle Cairns of Rome Rotary says.

CanalFest 2022 dates will be announced soon.

Meet Kathleen Bauer Skavina. Kathleen attended the event, and was able to capture some of the magic of 2021 Canal Fest:

What Is The Rome Rotary Club?

The Rome Rotary Club is a service organization with more than 40 community-minded members. Rotary International is an organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide, who provide humanitarian service and encourage high ethical standards in all vocations.

The main objective of Rotary is service - in the community, in the workplace, and throughout the world. Our motto is "Service Above Self" and our 2020-2021 theme is "Rotary Opens Opportunities". Members are being urged to give the gifts of time, talent, and knowledge to improve lives in communities across the globe.

You can read more about the organization online here.