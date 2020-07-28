Photos of I-84 Crash With 3 Tractor-Trailers, 2 DOT Vehicles

State officials shared photos of a horrific crash on I-84 in the Hudson Valley that shut down the highway for about eight hours.

On Saturday around 8:30 a.m., New York State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 84 in the town of Montgomery. A tractor-trailer traveling west in the left lane entered a work zone along with two New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) trucks.

The DOT vehicles were slowing down in the left lane conducting a lane closure in a construction zone with illuminating arrows when the tractor-trailer attempted to change lanes and struck a tractor-trailer in the left lane and then moved back into the right lane striking the two DOT vehicles causing one of them to leave the roadway, police say.

Another tractor-trailer then failed to stop and struck the DOT vehicle causing it to roll over, according to New York State Police.

The operator of one of the tractor-trailers, 61-year-old Steven Proctor of North Carolina, was taken to Westchester Medical Center via medevac with non-life-threatening injuries. All other injuries were minor, police say.

The road was closed for several hours and traffic was diverted at exit 28. All lanes were reopened at 5:30 p.m. Police add their investigation is ongoing.

"Take a minute to look at these horrifying crash photos. Then imagine that your father was in that truck. Your wife. Your brother. Your daughter," New York State Department of Transportation wrote on Facebook. A multi-vehicle crash on I-84 in the Hudson Valley over the weekend sent two of our bridge crew staff to the hospital with minor injuries. They could easily have been killed, if not for the crash attenuator protecting their work zone. Slow down significantly and be alert in work zones. Our lives depend on it."

The New York State Department of Transportation shared the following photos to remind others to slow down and be alert in work zones.