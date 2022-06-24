PD: Drunken Outburst At Saugerties, NY McDonald’s Over Burger Leads To Arrest

One person was arrested in the Hudson Valley due to an alleged drunken outburst over a McDonald's hamburger.

On Wednesday, June 22, around 9:45 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to McDonald's, located at 350 Route 212 in the Town of Saugerties, for a reported dispute at the Drive-Thru window.

The dispute was over a hamburger, police say.

Connecticut Man Accused of Drunken Outburst At Saugerties, New York McDonald's

Upon arrival, officers interviewed the driver, identified as 53-year-old Jeffrey Schneider of Wethersfield, Connecticut.

The Saugerties Police Department alleges that Schneider was drunk and was "extremely confrontational towards officers during their investigation."

Schneider was taken into custody at the scene. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a BAC over 18 percent, operating a motor vehicle while consuming an alcoholic beverage and open alcohol beverage in a vehicle.

Schneider was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters, where Schneider submitted to a breath test, resulting in a BAC of .26 percent, more than three times over the legal limit, police say.

After being processed the 53-year-old man from Connecticut was released to a sober third party. Schneider is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court at a later date to answer his charges, according to the Saugerties Police Department.

I know you may be wondering, what was so wrong with the hamburger that allegedly caused Schneider to react. Unforunualty, police did not release more details about the dispute over the McDonald's hamburger.

