PD: Drunk New York Man Kills Hudson Valley Teen Near Supermarket

A Hudson Valley man is accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene of an accident that killed a teen.

On Monday, the Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah confirmed an arrest was made after a 16-year-old Westchester County high school student was fatally hit while riding his scooter.

Yonkers, New York Man Charged in Motor Vehicle Fatality of Westchester County, New York Teen

Archbishop Stepinac High School Archbishop Stepinac High School loading...

City of Yonkers Department of Public Works employee Stephen Dolan, a 46-year-old Yonkers resident, was charged with leaving the scene of an incident with a fatality without reporting, a felony.

He was arraigned on August 5, 2022, in Yonkers City Court and bail was set.

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family and friends during this time of immeasurable grief,” DA Rocah stated. “My office is working closely with the Yonkers Police Department to investigate this case and support the victim’s family.”

Westchester County, New York Teen Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident in Yonkers, New York

Google Google loading...

CJ Hacket, a 16-year-old Archbishop Stepinac High School student, was struck by a van that fled the scene shortly after midnight on Wednesday, August 3, police say.

The accident happened in the area of 660 McLean Avenue. ACME Markets is located at 660 McClean Avenue in Yonkers, New York, according to Google. The 16-year-old died from his injuries on Thursday, according to Yonkers police.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App, and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Hudson Valley, New York Teen Killed On Scooter

Los Angeles To Suspend Uber's Jump Scooters From City Streets Getty Images loading...

Hackett was riding a scooter when he was fatally struck by a van on McLean Avenue, according to the Yonkers Police Department. Archbishop Stepinac High School confirmed Hackett died in an accident and added kind words about Hackett from his guidance counselor.

"It is with a heavy heart we inform you of Christopher Jack (CJ) Hackett’s passing. Mr. Russo, CJ’s counselor, said it best today: 'CJ’s a great kid with an awesome heart. Always went out of his way for others.' We know that many of his classmates are struggling in their grief as they share the same sentiments as Mr. Russo in reflecting upon the impact of CJ’s life," Archbishop Stepinac High School wrote on Facebook.

According to police, Hackett was hit head-on by a cargo van. Hacket was on an electric scooter west on McLean Avenue in the eastbound lane, opposite the shopping center, when he was struck head-on by the van that was in the eastbound lane.

The van then fled the scene and a witness called 911.

Police: Man Was Driving Drunk At Time Of Accident

Police line Chris Bernard loading...

The Yonkers Police Department found the van and arrested Dolan on August 4, 2022, following an investigation. Police allege Dolan was driving drunk and under the influence of intoxicants.

"Investigators believe that DOLAN was consuming alcohol before the accident and was under the influence of intoxicants," the Yonkers Police Department stated. "Additional crimes may be charged as the investigation is enhanced."

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

LOOK: The oldest cities in America Though the United States doesn’t have as long of a history as some Old World countries, it still has plenty of historical charm. Stacker brings you a list of the 50 oldest cities in America.