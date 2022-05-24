Next in the line of seemingly never-ending health issues for the singer, Ozzy Osbourne says he's waiting to have neck surgery. Stemming from a 2003 ATV accident that nearly killed him, Osbourne is dealing with vertebrae problems that pose daily challenges for him.

In an interview with LouderSound, Ozzy says, “I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck. I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

The crash was international news on Dec. 8., 2003, when the former Black Sabbath frontman jumped behind the wheel of a quad bike and hit the gas for a joyride on his London estate. Osbourne, 55 at the time, was in the midst of taping the hit MTV show The Osbournes. Footage captured the before and after of Ozzy flipping the bike.

A News Report About Ozzy Osbourne's ATV Crash

A short time later, Ozzy was in a London Hospital having emergency surgery. At the time, his son Jack told reporters it was to repair “a broken collarbone, eight fractured ribs that were pinching crucial blood vessels and a damaged vertebrae in his neck.”

Fast forward to 2019, after a middle of the night fall at home, Ozzy found himself back at the doctors. The fall had dislodged the metal rods and bolts in his back and collarbone from the surgery after the ATV crash. It was serious enough that Ozzy wound up postponing his touring schedule for the whole year after that.

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones 2019 Tour After Suffering Injury

The forthcoming neck surgery for Ozzy comes on the heels of his bout with COVID-19, which eventually affected most of his family.

Busy times for the Osbournes, as it was recently announced that Ozzy's latest album is expected in September. Another, more-anticipated expectation, is the impending arrival of a grandbaby for Papa Osbourne! Daughter Kelly says she and boyfriend Sid Wilson (of Slipknot fame) are having a baby together. And Ozzy and Sharon are in the midst of a move back to their home country, feeling the pinch of high Los Angeles taxes and the convenience of Sharon's new gig as a morning show TV host in the U.K.