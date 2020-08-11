Orange County Restaurant Closes After 13 Years

Another local business has permanently closed its doors due to the impact of COVID-19.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Garrison's Tavern & Restaurant in Montgomery, part of Orange County, has officially closed its doors for good. The announcement was made on August 5, 2020. During the initial COVID-19 restaurant shutdown, Garrison's was not open for takeout and they never opened for outdoor or indoor dining.

Their Facebook post reveals that they were in business for 13 years. But they said the past six months of being closed has presented a new adventure and will be closing their doors for good for a new challenge ahead. The post also had high praise and thanks for their employees, saying that they made Garrison's the success that it was.

Below is the full post from their Facebook:

Many local businesses have recently closed in the Hudson Valley. Another Montgomery restaurant also closed after 33 years, 88 Charles Street. Rita's in Wappingers Falls was a recent closure. Two restaurants on the Newburgh Waterfront closed this summer as well. These restaurants were Cena 2000 and Waterfront Lounge and Grill.