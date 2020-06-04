Orange County Police Protect Stores From Potential Looters

Police responded to a number of businesses during protests in Orange County.

Across the country and New York State, there's been lots of violence and looting following the death of Floyd while in police custody. But that hasn't been the case here in the Hudson Valley. Over the past few days, the region has conducted a number of peaceful demonstrations.

On Wednesday, more protests were planned in Ulster, Orange and Putnam counties.

As a "precaution", members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department, New York State Police and Orange County Sheriff's Office lined up in front of Walmart on Route 211 in Middletown and other stores in the area. Reports say there was also a large police presence at the Galleria at Crystal Run Wednesday night.

Photos posted to Facebook show police and pallets piled up to block the entrance.

Reports on social media say Walmart and the Home Depot on Route 211 in Middletown closed early on Tuesday due to the chance of riots or looting. A Town of Wallkill Police Department spokesperson tells us the increased police presence was to ensure the protesters were given the opportunity to conduct a peaceful demonstration. A City of Middletown Police Department spokesperson told us they responded due to a potential "threat."

Police haven't reported any crimes.