1 New York State Wine Makes Coveted ‘Top 100′ List for 2021

If you are looking for a wine to take as a gift this holiday season, bringing one with you from New York State could be a great option. What? Think that New York doesn't make great wine? Think again.

There are a few grapes that are grown in New York State, that can outshine the ones grown in other regions of this, and other, countries. One of those grapes (and wines) found itself on the coveted list of Wine Spectator's Top 100 for 2021.

Think this list is 'no big deal?' You can almost guarantee that the wines on this Top 100 list have already sold out. This list is the best dressed, meets the Grammys, meets the Oscars, but for wine. Did I mention that this list is the Top 100 wines in the world? Understand now?

If you are looking for a white wine, head into your local store and ask them for a New York State Dry Riesling. There are too many to list here, but even if you just limit your selections to Hudson Valley, Long Island, or Finger Lakes region Rieslings, you will have a plethora of them to select from. Ask at your favorite wine shop, they should be able to steer you to the right choice. If you can find this one that made the list? Grab a bottle.

Boundary Breaks Riesling Finger Lakes Dry No. 239+ 2019

A bright, floral style with lots of honeysuckle and acacia notes leading the way for lemon peel and yellow apple fruit flavors, followed by a zingy finish. Drink now through 2024. 2,500 cases made. —JM

35 Reasons Why Everybody Loves the Finger Lakes There are several great "destination pockets" in the area we call Upstate New York. Whether it be the historic mansions along the Hudson Valley, the small ski towns of the Catskills, the majesty of the Adirondacks, the diverse history of Central New York, or the beautiful region shrouded in Niagara's mist out west. And then there is the Finger Lakes! These 11 "finger like" lakes, spread out from (roughly) just west of Interstate 81 out through the Genesee Valley in Western New York This area is one of the state's great playgrounds.

25 Wineries and Breweries to Visit in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is known for its amazing wineries and breweries. Here is a list of 25 worth checking out!

Top 25 Breweries and Wineries in the Catskills New York State, and especially the Catskill Mountains are home to some of the finest and award-winning locally crafted brews and wines. For tourists venturing upstate to hike or locals looking for a place to hang out, these are some of the top breweries and wineries in the Catskills to check out and support.

LOOK: Breathtaking $15M New Canaan Home Offers 25 Car Garage and Wine Cellar Between the 7 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, 2-floor library, wine cellar, gym with a full spa, an underground garage for 25 cars and so much more, this house located at 266 Michigan Road in New Canaan will astound you.