Do you find yourself using your banks ATM? Do you think twice about it? Do you think that it is safe for you to do so? I know when I use the ATM, I try to do it in daylight and check my surroundings to make sure no one is watching me.

Did you know that there are actual laws and requirements that banks must do to protect their customers in New York State when they use the ATM? Seriously, there are 4 things that each bank (or credit union) must do to protect you when you use their ATM.

How does a New York bank or credit union protect their customers at the ATM?

I was shocked when I found out that there are actual laws written about what each New York banking institution needs to do I was shocked and then I went to track them down. These laws are from Laws of New York, BNK, article 2-AA, Article 75-c. One of the things that each institution must have for their ATM is a surveillance camera system, which is required to record and view all persons approaching and using the ATM. Those recordings need to be kept on file for at least 45 days.

What are the other things they are legally required for these banks to have at their ATM?

There must also be adequate lighting, during all times of the day. Seems simple right? But this is a requirement, and also makes it easier to record whomever is at the machine, making the transactions.

Are there any requirements as to how many people can be in the ATM vestibule at any one time?

Each one of the walk-up ATM's at the banking institution, need to be accessible by a door that can (afterhours) be locked and then only accessed by an ATM card. It can be open during regular business hours, but secure afterhours to limit the number of people that can be at an ATM. You should also take note of the security mirrors in that vestibule along with a sign that says your being video taped.

Do these same rules/laws apply to ATMs that are not attached to a bank? Like in a bar or store?

Yes, and no. While the transactions will be recorded via video for standalone ATMs, they are not operated by a specific bank. Reminder, any time that you go to use an ATM make sure to check your surroundings, be aware of those surroundings and if withdrawing money, get the money put away and secured as quickly as possible.

