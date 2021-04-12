WPDH and Ronz World Guitar Gallery & Rock Shop in Beacon is celebrating International Guitar Month with your chance to custom design your own guitar themed after your favorite rock star! To enter, simply fill out the form below and nominate your all-time favorite rock guitarist. We'll take all of the nominees and put them in the running for the guitar and we'll play your picks back during our Guitar Gods Special on the first weekend in May. Good luck from 101.5 WPDH and Ronz World Guitars in Beacon!

Rock Stars Who Have Lived in Woodstock