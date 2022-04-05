Ok, every New Yorker knows a few things. Where to get a good cup of coffee, how to eat a bagel, and how to properly fold a slice of pizza. So, when it comes to pizza toppings what is a 100% no-go for a pizza topping?

Do you feel passionate about pineapple? Anchovies? Deep dish? Not going to argue how awesome or not great those things are, but what about these toppings? Would you try them, or pass, pass, pass?

Every New Yorker Knows that Tuna does not belong on a Pizza, yes or no?

Photo by Ignat Kushanrev on Unsplash

Have you ever had a pizza with canned tuna on it? Are you completely grossed out or willing to try it? I can't say that I have ever seen this as an option on a menu in New York State. If you have, please send me a picture of that menu or a link to the place that has it. If you were to visit Germany, this is a very common pizza topping. I'll try bratwurst on a pizza any day, but this?

Do Banana's belong on a pizza? Where can you find them on the menu?

Photo by Eiliv-Sonas Aceron on Unsplash

Ok, I am a little skeeved out by this, but apparently bananas and curry are a thing that you will find (very commonly) on pizzas in Sweden. Nope, not a dessert pizza, like banana's and Nutella, or peanut butter, but bananas and curry, a savory pizza.

Where will you find coconut on a pizza? In New York?

Photo by Tijana Drndarski on Unsplash

To be clear, I am not talking about some keto coconut flour crust, I am talking about the sweet and savory combination of coconut and shrimp on a pizza, which you would find if you made it to Costa Rica.

Would a person from New York put smoked reindeer on a pizza?

Photo by Hans-Jurgen Mager on Unsplash

Only if they originally had family from Finland. If you have had it, what does it taste like? Is it like eating Christmas trees and wondering if Rudolph will be leading Santa this year?

Do Green Peas belong on a Pizza in New York?

Photo by Sam Hojati on Unsplash

Brazil has embraced green peas on a pizza. Yes, it is only one of many vegetable toppings that you will find on said pizza, but also mushrooms, artichokes and cheese. I am open to eating a vegetable pizza, just worried that the peas fill fall off the pizza when I pick up the slice.

Have you tried any of the pizza toppings mentioned above? Was it tasty? Would you eat it again? Or hard pass?

