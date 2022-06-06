Newburgh Police: Man Found Dead in Garage in Orange County

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a garage in the Hudson Valley. Police are hoping witnesses come forward with information.

Over the weekend, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation after a man was found dead inside a garage in the City of Newburgh

Police: Man Found Dead in City of Newburgh, New York

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the City of Newburgh Police Department responded to a garage in the area of E. Parmenter Street and Liberty Street following reports of an unresponsive man.

A 63-year-old man was found dead in the garage on E.Parmenter Street near Liberty Street in the City of Newburgh, according to the City of Newburgh Police Department. City of Newburgh police officers responded and processed the scene. Police note the unnamed 63-year-old man was found dead on arrival.

City of Newburgh Police Investigate Death of Man in Garage Near Liberty Street

The City of Newburgh Police Department did not provide the full address. Police only said the body was found on E.Parmenter Street near Liberty Street. There are a number of homes located near the corner of E.Parmenter Street and Liberty Street.

Following a police investigation, authorities don't believe the unnamed 63-year-old's death is suspicious.

"Upon further investigation, the circumstances of his death do not appear to be suspicious in nature. The identity of the male will not be released at this time to respect his family," the City of Newburgh Police Department stated in a press release.

Despite not thinking the death is suspicious, police are still asking for witnesses to come forward with any information.

"Police are looking for any witnesses who may been in the area at the time of this incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845- 569-7509. Callers can remain anonymous," the City of Newburgh Police Department said.

