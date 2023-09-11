New York’s Favorite Cookie is Back in Stores, But Not For Long

It's the return of New York's favorite cookie but will inflation make it harder to stock your your pantry?

It happens every year like clockwork, the first appearance of that bright yellow box has been spotted in the Hudson Valley signaling the beginning of one of the best times of the year.

It's officially Mallomars season! But with inflation driving up the price of everything, everyone wants to know just how much those cookies are going to wind up costing us this year.

Every September store shelves are stocked with boxes of Mallomars. The marshmallow and graham cracker cookies, coated with rich, dark chocolate have become a tradition in our area. In fact, 70% of all Mallomars are sold right here in the New York Metropolitan area.

The famed cookies first went on sale in New Jersey back in 1913 and were only sold from September through March. The reason was due to warm weather melting the chocolate as it was delivered to stores. Today, refrigerated trucks could easily solve that problem, but the hysteria surrounding "Mallomars Season" has made the summer intermission of sales more of a marketing decision than a practical one.

Has Inflation Affected the Price of Mallomars?

Like every year, the annual return of Mallomars has been met with some special deals at local grocery stores. The good news is that this year's deal appears to be the same as last year's, however they're nowhere near the deals we used to get a few years ago. Both ShopRite and Stop & Shop are offering limited-time deals that essentially bring the price down to $2 per box if you buy two.

This is the same two-for-four-dollar deal that was offered in 2022. Just a few years ago, however, boxes of Mallomars were on sale for 99 cents at ShopRite and $1.50 at Stop & Shop. Back then, the actual price of Mallomars was just over $2 a box. It's unclear what the retail price for Mallomars will be this year after the promotion officially ends.

