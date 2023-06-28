New Yorkers Urged To ‘Take Precaution’ For ‘Unhealthy’ Conditions

Health alerts have been issued for parts of New York State.

Gov. Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers, especially those sensitive to air pollution, to use caution and prepare for more smoke from Canada to arrive in New York State.

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Returns To New York State

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On East Coast Getty Images loading...

The smoke from the Canadian wildfires is expected to significantly impact air quality throughout New York, with air pollution potentially reaching "Unhealthy" levels.

The current forecast shows a cold front entering Western New York from the northwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, reaching downstate New York Wednesday evening or early Thursday, with winds expected to bring significant near-surface smoke impacts statewide.

"Smoke from Canadian wildfires is forecasted to significantly impact air quality across New York (Wednesday) and Thursday," Governor Hochul said. "We continue to closely monitor conditions and will be distributing masks in regions impacted by the smoke. I encourage all New Yorkers to stay up to date on the latest information and take appropriate steps to protect their health."

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S. Getty Images loading...

Air Quality Health Advisory Issued For Eastern, Central, Western New York

"Given the heightened air pollution levels we are anticipating across much of the state, the New York State Department of Health recommends New Yorkers in impacted areas limit strenuous outdoor activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who are especially sensitive to elevated levels of pollutants, including the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as heart disease or asthma, should avoid spending time outdoors, if possible," New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.

The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation and Health issued an air quality health advisory for Western New York, Central New York and Eastern Lake Ontario regions for Wednesday.

DEC DEC loading...

"The agencies continue to closely monitor air quality statewide as smoke is forecast to move to the eastern portions of New York State on Thursday, June 29. While Air Quality Index levels are forecast to range from 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' to 'Unhealthy' for all during this time, New Yorkers are advised there may be short periods of time where the Air Quality Index temporarily worsens and reaches the 'Very Unhealthy' or 'Hazardous' levels," Hochul's office stated.

Smoke Could Impact Hudson Valley, Capital Region, New York City, Long Island On Thursday

The Hudson Valley, Capital Region, New York City and Long Island is forecast for "moderate" air quality on Wednesday but may start seeing or feeling the impacts of the smoke late Wednesday or early Thursday.

DEC DEC loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"Although forecast uncertainty remains, New Yorkers should be prepared for elevated levels of fine particulate pollution caused by smoke on Wednesday and Thursday. Current projections show the highest concentrations of smoke will slowly push east across the eastern half of New York State during the day Thursday, extending across much of the state. Additional details on the forecast for Thursday, June 29, will be made available tomorrow," Hochul's office added.

These are New York's Ten Biggest Phobias, What are You Afraid of Most? Most New Yorkers suffer from some kind of phobia...an extreme or irrational fear...and these ten phobias were searched for most often online.

These Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients Per Capita In New York SNAP usage has increased across the state since the start of the pandemic

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley