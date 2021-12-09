New York Yankees Minor League Team Sold in Hudson Valley

Officials think this is a great move for the Hudson Valley that will lead to a "better fan experience."

On Wednesday, the Hudson Valley Renegades confirmed an agreement to become a part of Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH).

"DBH is an organization dedicated to supporting, promoting, and enhancing the sport of baseball through professional management, best practices, innovation and investment. DBH is a subsidiary of Endeavor, the global sports and entertainment company," the Hudson Valley Renegades said in a statement.

Following the closing of the transaction, the Renegades will continue to be led by GM/President Steve Gliner and remain an MLB affiliate of the New York Yankees.

“Joining DBH is a meaningful step toward furthering our commitment to contributing meaningfully to the local community” Gliner said. “The Hudson Valley deserves a next level experience in minor league baseball, with the same ball game traditions they’ve known and loved. I trust that joining DBH will serve everyone well into the future. We are excited to begin the next chapter of our rich history here at Dutchess Stadium.”

As part of DBH, Gliner will work closely with Diamond Baseball Holdings’ leadership, Pat Battle and Peter B. Freund, to realize the club’s ambitions, officials say.

Battle is Executive Chairman of DBH, is currently Chairman of the Board of Learfield and serves as an advisor to Endeavor across multiple companies. Freund is CEO of DBH. He most recently consulted with the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball on the transition of Major League Baseball’s licensed affiliates while spearheading the formation of the MLB Draft League.

"Diamond Baseball Holdings will be global in our ambitions and hyper-local in our approach, and creating incredible fan experiences will remain our number one priority,” Battle and Freund said in a statement. “Additionally, we look forward to providing opportunities for growth to the employees of PDL Clubs whose passion and ingenuity have built the sport through the decades.”

Longtime Renegades owner Marv Goldklang thinks it's a great move for the Hudson Valley.

“As a longtime Minor League owner and operator, I am thrilled that Hudson Valley will now be part of such a dynamic new group of clubs,” Goldklang, Chairman of the industry-leading Goldklang Group and a limited partner of the New York Yankees for more than 30 years, stated. “I have known Peter Freund for almost 15 years and have every confidence that with him at the helm, Diamond Baseball Holdings will continue to build on our legacy which we are incredibly proud of.”

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro believes the sale will gives Hudson Valley fans a "better experience."

“We congratulate the Hudson Valley Renegades on being the newest member of Diamond Baseball Holdings, and we, as a community, look forward to an even better fan experience as a result of this DBH’s investment and innovation. For more than a quarter-century, baseball fans throughout Dutchess County and the region have enjoyed wholesome fun at Dutchess Stadium, cheering for the Renegades, our hometown team. Dutchess County is eager to begin a long and fruitful collaboration with DBH, one that will continue the Renegades’ legacy of winning baseball and family entertainment at ‘The Dutch.'" Molinaro stated.

