FDA Warns: Many New York Snacks Found With ‘Undeclared Allergens’

More snacks sold in New York State are quickly being removed from shelves because the snacks may cause a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

Daiso California out of California is recalling more snacks due to undeclared allergen ingredients, the FDA states.

Undeclared Allergen Ingredients Found In Snacks Sold In New York State

Daiso California has stores in New York, New Jersey and California, Washington, Nevada and Texas.

The prepackaged snacks with undeclared allergen ingredients were sold in Daiso stores across the country, according to the FDA.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish, coconut, or shea nut run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA states.

This is the sixth related recall. The FDA has made simial recall announcements on February 13, 202; February 3, 2023; January 30, 2023; January 10, 2023; and December 30, 2022.

Below is up-to-date information regarding all of the recalled snacks, including the product's name, undisclosed allergen, and SKU numbers.

Snacks Recalled Across New York State

As of this writing, there haven't been any reported cases of allergic reactions to the above products, the FDA reports

"The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the packaging did not adequately disclose the presence of all allergens," the FDA states. "Consumers who have purchased the listed snacks may return them to any Daiso store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Daiso at support@daiso-usa.com or call toll-free (at) 833-888-1610."

Sales of the products have been suspended. Daiso California has pulled the products from store shelves.

